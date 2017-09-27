PSG Offer Alexis Sanchez Huge Signing-on Fee in a Bid to Entice Star Playmaker Into January Move

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Alexis Sanchez a £9m signing-on fee should he choose to move to the French capital in January. Manchester City were the favourites to capture the Chilean, but PSG could now scupper that transfer.

As reported by Chilean news organisation El Mecurio the big spending Ligue 1 side are prepared to hand the 28-year-old a £9m ‘advance’ on his signing-on fee in January if he chooses to move to France instead of City.

Alexis has under a year left on his current deal with Arsenal, so will be available to sign on a free in January because with six months or less remaining on an existing contract players aged 23 or older are free to negotiate with other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement.

However, he will not come cheap in terms of signing-on fees or wages. Sanchez reportedly met with PSG’s representatives in the summer and wanted £400k-per-week and there were also reports that Manchester City offered him £8m as a signing-on fee, hence the £9m offer from PSG.

Sanchez has often cut a frustrated figure at Arsenal, however he was back to scoring ways recently with a superb goal against FC Cologne in the Europa League.