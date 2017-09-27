Soccer

Sampdoria President Takes Aim at Toothless AC Milan in Wake of Beating Rossoneri

an hour ago

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has made a dig at AC Milan in the wake of his team's 2-0 victory over the Rossoneri at the weekend, pointing to their heavy summer spending as a reason to be ashamed of the defeat.


Milan spent big money on the likes of Andre Silva, Leonardo Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Lucas Biglia and Hakan Calhanoglu. Money was also spent on sizeable loan fees on Nikola Kalinic and Franck Kessie, and yet Vincenzo Montella's team never even threatened the Sampdoria goal.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Speaking to the Italian media in the days since, Ferrero commented, "Milan has spent €200m on the market, but mad zero shots against us. We scored two great goals."

Milan mustered six attempts on goal throughout the 90 minutes, but not a single one was on target to test Sampdoria goalkeeper Christian Puggioni.

"Milan is a great team, but individualistic," Ferrero added.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The Rossoneri have finished sixth or lower in Serie A every season since 2013, but it was hoped that 2017/18 would be the campaign that propelled them back towards the top of the table, and certainly into contention for the Champions League.

Montella has seen an improvement since he took over in 2016, although the boss has decided to make changes early in the season after parting company with fitness coach Emanuele Marra, a long-time colleague he had also previously worked with at Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

The lack of shots on target against his former team, combined with Ferrero's comments about the individualistic nature of his squad suggests there is still plenty of work to do, though. 

