Soccer

USA Legend Brian McBride Tells Christian Pulisic to Join Madrid or Barcelona Over Liverpool

2 hours ago

American soccer legend Brian McBride has encouraged his compatriot Christian Pulisic to forsake Liverpool in favour of Real Madrid or Barcelona if it ever comes to that.

The 19-year-old currently plies his trade at Borussia Dortmund, but has been a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool for quite some time now.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

The Reds boss knows the player quite well, as he was in the academy while the German was in charge at BVB. And now that he's at Liverpool, he views Pulisic as someone who could come in and elevate the status at Anfield with his creative play.

McBride, though, believes that if Pulisic is to leave Dortmund, he should look levels above the Reds and join one of the Spanish giants.

“No disrespect to Liverpool, but he probably has his sights set even higher,” McBride said to ESPN FC (via Goal) last month. “I’ve heard that [Barcelona or Real Madrid] is part of the plan.

“That’s not coming directly from him; that’s coming from different people.”

McBride, who represented the US from 1993-2006, also played for a German club, having suited up for Wolfsburg for a year in the early 90's. He also featured for English sides Preston North End, Everton and Fulham.

As the former player said, he isn't trying to disrespect Liverpool. It's simply a case of wanting his young countryman to play at the highest possible level in one of the best teams in the world.

