VIDEO: Liverpool Waste Massive Four-on-Two Opportunity in Spartak Moscow Draw

Liverpool had another night to forget in Europe on Tuesday evening as they drew 1-1 away to Spartak Moscow.

Liverpool dominated the game with 12 more shots on goal and 60% possession compared to Spartak, but failed to claim all three points. The match followed a similar pattern to Liverpool's opening game in the Champions League group against Sevilla, where the reds drew 2-2.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Liverpool went behind in the 23rd minute, as a free kick just outside the box by Spartak midfielder Fernando beat Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius around the centre of the goal.





But Liverpool responded just eight minutes later when a one-two with Sadio Mane on the edge of the Spartak box saw Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho break through the defence and slot the ball home from a few yards out.





But that was where the scoring ended as Liverpool wasted a number of chances to secure all three points. Liverpool now have just two points from their opening two games in this season's Uefa Champions League group stage.





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be ruing his side's lack of killer instinct, especially after seeing his team waste this four-on-two opportunity last night.

Liverpool won the ball deep in their own half after a Spartak corner and broke quickly, with a four-on-two situation in the opposition half. Trent Alexander-Arnold was storming to the goal with Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all around him. Alenander-Arnold opted to pass the ball to Henderson on his right side, who whipped the ball across the goal with Mane failing to reach it with a diving attempt and Salah unable to convert from a tight angle. Mane was ruled to be offside in the end and a goal wouldn't have counted anyway. But the Liverpool players will be asking themselves how they failed to convert such a fantastic opportunity. People on Twitter couldn't believe Liverpool failed to score it:



Liverpool can't even finish a 4 on 2 counter 🤦🤦🤦 — KessieQueNo (@KessieQueNo) September 26, 2017





How do you waste a 4 on 2? Just ask Liverpool — JuáReds (@ElPasoReds) September 26, 2017



