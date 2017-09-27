Why Aboubakar Kamara's First Goal for Fulham Will Open the Door for More in the Coming Weeks

The Championship is an exerting, unforgiving stage for any professional to make a mark upon, and for strikers in particular, the first goal of the season can unlock their potential and hunger to tally more as the weeks progress.

After switching to Fulham from SC Amiens in the summer for just over £5m, Aboubakar Kamara - who dubbed himself 'AK47' - initially began his career in south west London dismally, firing blanks rather than rifling bullet-like efforts into the top corner of the net, but after finally breaking his duck this season against Middlesbrough on Saturday in-front of a home crowd, could it mean more to come from the energetic French striker in the weeks to come?

💬 Aboubakar Kamara reflects on a bittersweet game, but admitted his delight at scoring his first goal.



Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening and then make the short trip to Loftus Road to face bitter local rivals Queens Park Rangers on the September 29th before the imminent international break, two domestic meetings which the Whites will need to compete valiantly, especially in the offensive department, with goals being fairly scarce thus far this term.

Confidence is key to any professional, and once a striker for instance has got their taste for glory, it usually means that the goals start flowing in torrents. Kamara bagged 11 goals for Amiens last term, helping the French outfit gain promotion to Ligue 1 from Ligue 2, a contribution which indeed caught Fulham's eye, as the 22-year-old knows what it takes to climb the divisions as the Cottagers search for their way back into the Premier League.

Yes, Kamara has masterminded a few howlers and yes the side netting seems to be one of his closest, most reliable allies, but he does exemplify a driven, tenacious attitude on the pitch with his eyes fixed firmly on the net at every given opportunity - with his influence across the spearhead of Slavisa Jokanovic's attack, Fulham are destined to rekindle their imperious scoring record, which saw them lauded by many in the previous campaign.

The Championship is also one of the game's most toughest divisions to adapt to, and with the club acquiring a roster of new recruits in the attacking third including the likes of Rui Fonte, Sheyi Ojo, Yohan Mollo who came from different leagues respectively both at home and in Europe, it shouldn't be long until Kamara and co. have gelled and solidified as a potent unit, one which will be unrelenting once firing on all cylinders.

Fulham fans cannot fault Kamara's application and endeavour when it comes to his approach upon proceedings, all that's ever truly been scrutinised is his lack of fruition. Kamara showcased his deadly instinct as he leaped above Boro's defence to beat Darren Randolph at the back stick, and if the striker - who indeed likens himself to a menacing weapon - continues to threaten opposing defensive regiments on and off the ball, Fulham will ultimately catapult up the table towards their ultimate aspiration of reaching and gracing the top brass of English football once more.