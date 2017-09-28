Arsenal Reportedly Keeping an Eye on In-Form Man Utd Forward as Red Devils Keep Tabs on Gunners Duo

Arsenal are keeping an eye on the status of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, with a future transfer to the Emirates possibly on the cards, according to The Gambling Times.

Martial has been in great form so far this season, scoring five goals in eight games so far, including a penalty in Wednesday's 4-1 drubbing of CSKA Moscow. After a strong first season under Louis Van Gaal in 2015/16, under Jose Mourinho he has not been first choice and most of his appearances in the last season and a half have been from the subs bench.

Martial joined the Red Devils in a £36m deal from Monaco in 2015, but with Romelu Lukaku scoring for fun in a central role most of Martial's goals this season have again been after coming off the bench.

Anthony Martial has now scored 30 goals for Man Utd since joining them in 2015/16; more than any other player at the club.



Ice-cool. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ydf6eVHbWZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017

The Frenchman has reportedly grown frustrated of his limited starting opportunities and has been forced to play out wide in recent times, despite scoring 17 times playing down the middle in his debut season in Manchester.

He has been forced to compete for that wide position with Marcus Rashford, who has been in great form since Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford and is another who has looked very good so far this season and left Martial to settle for second choice.

A Martial move to Arsenal could apparently be part of some sort of deal which would see both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Oil move the other way, as both players contracts run out next summer and both are increasingly likely to leave Arsenal.

A move to North London would also see the 21-year-old link up with his French international teammate, Alexandre Lacazette, who has made a good start to his Arsenal career following a €46m move from Lyon in the summer.