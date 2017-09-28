Diego Simeone Claims Chelsea Deservedly Beat Atletico 'Tactically, Technically & Physically'

September 28, 2017

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted that his team were deservedly beaten 'tactically, technically and physically' by Chelsea in their 2-1 defeat in Wednesday night's Champions League group stage meeting, ESPN reports. 

Chelsea were very lively from the get go, with former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata coming close, as well as Eden Hazard hitting the post off a strike from 20 yards. 

However, it was the hosts that took the lead in the first half from the penalty spot. Griezmann converted the spot kick after David Luiz pulled on Lucas Fernandez's shirt. 

The second half showed Chelsea's class come through, with Alvaro Morata heading in after a pinpoint cross from Eden Hazard. The remaining 30 minutes were Chelsea's to dominate, with many chances to finish off Atletico. 

It took until the last kick of the game for Chelsea to take the lead. Batshuayi was the scorer and Simeone was extremely humble in defeat. 

"The opponent was the better team, they were the more comfortable team in all moments, and deserved to win," he said. 


"They played a good game in general, they are a very strong and competitive team, showed their status."

Simeone further claimed: "In the first half we had the chance from Saul to make it 2-0 but we were never comfortable. They were better tactically, technically, physically, with intensity."

