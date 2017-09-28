Soccer

Former Chelsea Striker Admits He Spoke to Alvaro Morata About Blues Deal During Summer

29 minutes ago

Former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has admitted he offered words of wisdom and advice to Blues summer signing Alvaro Morata before the Spanish frontman joined the London club this summer. 

The 24-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge for European giants Real Madrid during the transfer window for a reported fee of around £55m, however, ahead of the the move, the Atletico Madrid talisman spoke to his fellow countryman and explained the culture and format in which the Premier League champions worked. 

"I talked with him before his move to Chelsea and I told him that I was just a phone call away if he needed advice", Torres told Spanish publication AS.

"Looking at how he has done, it wasn't necessary. He is playing well and scoring goals. Chelsea have themselves one of the best strikers in Europe. I am sure that he will win titles there."

Since joining the Blues Morata has continued his well-known excellent goalscoring record, netting seven in seven competitive fixtures across all competitions, including his new side's equaliser in their 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico on Wednesday evening. 

It seems then that the 22-times capped Spain international has settled into English life with ease, and the Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping their new star-striker can continue his excellent vein of form and drive them to silverware again this term.  

