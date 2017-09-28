Soccer

Huge Injury Boost for West Ham & Slaven Bilic as Star Sets Sights on Swansea Return

28 minutes ago

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has been handed a huge boost ahead of the Hammers' crucial Premier League encounter with Swansea City this weekend, as star Manuel Lanzini will be available for selection once again


The 24-year-old has only been able to record 45 minutes this term due to injury, with the Argentina international's only game-time coming during the Irons' 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the end of last month. 


However, according to the Daily Mirror, the attacking-minded playmaker is ready to make his comeback this weekend. 

The return is a timely boost for the London Stadium manager, whose side currently sit in the relegation zone, with a victory over the fellow struggling Swans on Saturday meaning the Hammers will leapfrog their Welsh counterparts. 


It is likely that Lanzini will only be fit enough to play a part from the substitutes' bench however, with the midfielder only rejoining full-training earlier this week. 


The creative maestro, who also missed out on Argentina's most recent World Cup qualifiers through his spell on the sidelines, will be a welcome addition to West Ham's squad, which will also likely see Michail Antonio feature once again after a swift recovery from an issue picked up during the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.  

