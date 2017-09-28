Liverpool Have Timetabling Advantage Claims Mourinho Ahead of Premier League This Weekend

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed fierce rivals Liverpool are 'luckier' to receive additional days of preparation ahead of the next round of Premier League which commences again this weekend.

Both United and Liverpool were in Moscow to face CSKA and Spartak respectively, with Liverpool having played a day earlier than United, much to the dismay of Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool struggled to break down a resilient Spartak, and ended up gaining just a point after a hard fought game in the Russian capital. By contrast, United enjoyed a spectacular night of European football after running riot against CSKA, eventually winning by four goals to one, including a brace from in-form striker Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the United website, Mourinho had this to say after being asked whether his players seemed relaxed during their victory in Moscow:

"We have a game on Saturday. Liverpool are luckier than us, they play Tuesday and Sunday, we have to play on Wednesday and on Saturday at 3pm. So I think it's normal, a little bit of relaxation."





Mourinho and United face a struggling Crystal Palace side on Saturday, while Liverpool travel up to Newcastle on Sunday in a game where both teams will be looking to build on their steady starts to the season.

Although the schedule favours his Premier League rivals, Mourinho was delighted with his side's performance against CSKA in their first away Champions League tie of the season.

Mourinho and Manchester United will be looking to continue their impeccable start to the season, with the Red Devils yet to lose a game this season.

"I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game. They didn't look as good as they are, but I think because of us."

Only second to their neighbours City on goal difference, they'll be wanting to take all three points when they face a struggling Palace side on Saturday.