Soccer

Liverpool Have Timetabling Advantage Claims Mourinho Ahead of Premier League This Weekend

19 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed fierce rivals Liverpool are 'luckier' to receive additional days of preparation ahead of the next round of Premier League which commences again this weekend.

Both United and Liverpool were in Moscow to face CSKA and Spartak respectively, with Liverpool having played a day earlier than United, much to the dismay of Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool struggled to break down a resilient Spartak, and ended up gaining just a point after a hard fought game in the Russian capital. By contrast, United enjoyed a spectacular night of European football after running riot against CSKA, eventually winning by four goals to one, including a brace from in-form striker Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the United website, Mourinho had this to say after being asked whether his players seemed relaxed during their victory in Moscow:

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"We have a game on Saturday. Liverpool are luckier than us, they play Tuesday and Sunday, we have to play on Wednesday and on Saturday at 3pm. So I think it's normal, a little bit of relaxation."


Mourinho and United face a struggling Crystal Palace side on Saturday, while Liverpool travel up to Newcastle on Sunday in a game where both teams will be looking to build on their steady starts to the season. 

Although the schedule favours his Premier League rivals, Mourinho was delighted with his side's performance against CSKA in their first away Champions League tie of the season.

Mourinho and Manchester United will be looking to continue their impeccable start to the season, with the Red Devils yet to lose a game this season. 

"I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game. They didn't look as good as they are, but I think because of us."

Only second to their neighbours City on goal difference, they'll be wanting to take all three points when they face a struggling Palace side on Saturday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters