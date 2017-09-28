Luis Suarez Full of Praise for Coach Ernesto Valverde After Barcelona Beat Sporting CP

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has praised the ability of coach Ernesto Valverde to 'read games' after the Catalans narrowly defeated Sporting CP in a tough Champions League game on Wednesday night to head to the top of Group D outright.

An own goal from former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates was enough to decide the contest early in the second half, with Suarez happy to praise Valverde's input.

"The coach knows how to read the games well and we have to adapt ourselves to what happens on the pitch," the Uruguayan is quoted as saying by Sport.

"What we have to do is adapt ourselves to the circumstances of the play, we already don't have fixed positions on the pitch.

"We're doing well, it's positive, but with a new coach it's complicated at the start of a project.

"Valverde has shown that he's a great coach, who works seriously and the team have to help him. We scored, the team takes three points, which is tricky. It has a lot of merit and it's important to win these first games to later qualify."

It is not only in Europe that Valverde has rejuvenated Barça following the relative disappointment of last season, he has also masterminded a perfect start in La Liga after losing out to Real Madrid in the title race in Luis Enrique's final year in charge.

Barça have won six from six to kick off the domestic 2017/18 campaign, scoring 20 goals in the process and conceding just twice to top the league standings by four points already.

La Liga action will resume on Sunday when Las Palmas make the trip to Camp Nou.