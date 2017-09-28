Man Utd Legend Declares Club Are Now 'Back' After Strong Start to 2017/18 Campaign

September 28, 2017

Manchester United legend and former captain Roy Keane has backed his old to returning to winning ways and once more compete for major honours at home and abroad after witnessing another strong performance to kick off 2017/18.

United cruised to a 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday night, following on from a 3-0 win against Basel on matchday one, and a near perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

FBL-EUR-C1-CSKA-MAN UTD

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

For Keane, that means, "Manchester United are back".

Speaking as a pundit on ITV's Champions League coverage, the retired midfielder explained, "They look like they can compete to win the big trophies.

"Over the last year or two, they might win a League Cup or so-called lesser trophy. They are back now competing and you expect them to be in the latter stages of the Champions League and winning the Premier League."

United are more freely finding the net this season, with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the score-sheet in Russia. Meanwhile, the consolation goal scored by CSKA's Konstantin Kuchayev was only the fourth conceded in all competitions.

Journeying home from Moscow, attention now turns back to the Premier League when United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles currently prop up the Premier League table and are pointless without so much as a goal to their name in the first six games of the new campaign.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-TRAINING

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

United will then face Liverpool and Benfica and in crunch away games in quick succession after the October international break.

