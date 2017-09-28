Peter Schmeichel Reveals What Kasper Said About Spurs' Harry Kane After 6-1 Thrashing Last Season

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed his son, Kasper, was impressed by the incredible skill and hunger of Harry Kane in Leicester's clash with Tottenham last season, which ended 6-1 thanks to a four goal brace from the English striker.

24-year-old Kane has continued in the same vein as he has scored nine goals in his first eight games of the season, demonstrating a lethal ability in front of goal which has the entire football world looking his way.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Undoubtedly a prolific striker, the 24-year-old has been in a formidable run of form since bouncing back from his August goal-scoring drought, and Schmeichel has divulged what his son told him after picking four balls out of the back of the net from Kane last season.

Peter Schmeichel told Sky Sports' The Debate: "I remember what Kasper said. I think he scored a hat-trick against Kasper last year, and Kasper was furious with the event of course.

"But he said as well, 'I'm so impressed, I've never played against someone who's that hungry, he's everywhere and I really have to keep an eye on him because this moment he's there, then the next moment he's on the left outside the box and I know that he's going to shoot.

"If he gets the ball, I know he will try to make a goal.

He added: "And that kind of hunger is very special, and off the top of my head, I can't remember anyone like that playing in the Premier League."

High praise from an iconic football family who have bared witness to a plethora of top goalscorers, and with age on his side Kane could very well break goal scoring records left, right and centre as he has 34 goals and six hat-tricks alone this calendar year.