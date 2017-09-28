Soccer

PSG Star Cavani Ironically Insists the Team Need to 'Be a Family' in Order to Achieve Success

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says the team need to be more of a 'family' if they are to achieve success this season.

The Ligue 1 side impressed a lot of people by beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they now look good to qualify for the knockout stages.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Before the result, people had their doubts about the credentials of PSG in Europe this season, despite signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Things have been far from harmonious since the Brazilian's arrival at the Parc des Princes, and recently the former Santos prospect made headlines for attempting to take a penalty off of Cavani against Lyon.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lots of other things reportedly stemmed from the incident, but the consensus is that Neymar and Cavani simply don't see eye to eye.

But the Uruguayan, has tried to place a positive and professional spin on things following the Bayern result, by telling Mediaset Premium, as quoted by Goal: "We are all different, we might all have different ways of living and seeing things.

"But when we are on the pitch, we have to all work together as if we're a family to go towards the same objective, which is for the team to win."

