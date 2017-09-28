Statistics Indicate Chelsea Star Is a Top Class 'Plan B' Who Has Definitely Raised His Game Lately

Michy Batshuayi was the hero of the hour on Wednesday night as Chelsea took all three points away at Atletico Madrid with the last kick of the game.

The Belgian was starting on the bench once again - a predicament he knows all too well following on from last season in which he played second fiddle to Diego Costa.

The Spaniard has now been sold, but had already been replaced by compatriot Alvaro Morata, who has flown out of the traps for his new club - leaving Batshuayi in the same position as last season.

But the former Marseille star is still coming up with the goods where he can, and his goal at the new Wanda Metropolitano was his fifth in just three games - which is as many as he managed in his previous 16 according to OptaJoe.

He is in great form, and seems to be raising his game in tandem with Morata at the moment, which is extremely positive news for Blues fans.

What's more, the 23-year-old is the joint-top scorer of goals by substitutes in 2017 along with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, with four each, signalling his status as a top quality 'plan B'.

Batshuayi is unlikely to start for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday, but manager Antonio Conte can take heart from the fact that he is in such good form off such little playing time, and will happily turn to him if Morata fails to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

