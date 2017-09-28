The Stunning Stat That Proves Newcastle Flop Florian Thauvin Is Tearing it Up in Ligue 1

Remember Florian Thauvin? If you're a Newcastle United supporter then you certainly will.

The 24-year-old forward's time on Tyneside was an utter disaster, with just 16 appearances made in his first five months at the club before he was sent back to former club Marseille on loan for 18 months.

It appears that home really is where the heart is for Thauvin too, as a remarkable statistic from OptaJoe's French cousin over on Twitter revealed on Thursday:

Considering the wealth of talent on offer in France's top flight these days - we're looking at you, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco - it's surreal to see Thauvin leading the way in best end product in Ligue 1.

The forward only notched one goal and two assists for the Magpies during his brief stay at St.James' Park, while his 49 appearances for Bastia only drummed up average stats too.

Marseille are truly getting the best out of the France international though, and it'll think someone monumental for Thauvin to up sticks from Stade Velodrome again based on his displays for them.

