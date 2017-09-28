Soccer

Tottenham Missing Five Key Players Ahead of Huddersfield Trip on Saturday

8 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino will be without five key players when his side take on Huddersfield Town in the Premier League at Saturday lunchtime, as they look to continue their excellent run of form away from Wembley Stadium.

Spurs will be hoping they can extend their five-game winning streak, a joint club record, when they travel to the Kirklees Stadium this weekend, however will have to do it with a slightly depleted squad. 

The club confirmed, via their official Twitter account, that midfield trio Mousa Dembele (ankle), Erik Pamela (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) would all be unavailable for selection, with Danny Rose (knee) also joining those on the sidelines. 

However, Pochettino will also be missing summer signing Serge Aurier, who received a second yellow card during his first Premier League start for Tottenham in their 3-2 win over West Ham United last time out. 

The 24-year-old joined the North Londoners from French side Paris Saint-Germain during the recently concluded transfer window for around £22.5m, however he came with a reputation of being slightly disruptive. 

This fruition became clear last weekend with the Ivory Coast international almost costing his team a much-needed win over rivals West Ham, and following the incident his Argentine manager branded the defender's decision to needlessly risk another booking 'disappointing.'

Tottenham's excellent away from has been imperative to their so-far successful term, considering they are yet to secure more than a point under the famous Wembley arch in any Premier League game this season - with disappointing draws at home to Swansea City and Burnley their only home income. 

But the North Londoners will be confident they can secure three more points and break the club's five-game away win record when they visit newly-promoted Huddersfield, who have scored just once in front of their own fans this campaign. 

