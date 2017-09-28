Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after being charged of failing to control their players during Spurs' 3-2 win at the London Stadium last weekend, report Sky Sports.

The derby between the two London teams turned into chaos late into stoppage time at the end of the second half, with players from both teams being booked for their participation in the numerous scuffles.

Andy Carroll, Winston Reid, Fernando Llorente and Eric Dier were the culprits who were each given a yellow card.

The FA confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon: "West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have each been fined £20,000 after they admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

"It was alleged that in or around the 95th minute of their fixture on Saturday (23 September 2017), both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Clashes between the rivals are always heated, and there is no doubt that the two sets of players showed passion and hunger which are sure to please the fans, however there is no excuse for acting unprofessionally, and the actions of players on both sides warrant the penalties issued by the FA.

The clubs will certainly not hope for any repeat of this during Saturday's clashes against Huddersfield and Swansea respectively, and will aim to make headlines for much more positive reasons.