Soccer

Andres Iniesta Hints at Imminent Contract Renewal as Barcelona Continue Strong Start to Season

11 minutes ago

Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta has revealed that he will hope to sign an extension on his contract with Barcelona when his current deal runs out at the end of this season. 

The Sun report that there was interest shown by Juventus to sign on the Spanish World Cup Winner when his current deal expires. However Iniesta is insistent on staying with the club he has become a legend at, and he seems to not want to go anywhere else for the rest of his career.  

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He told BeIN Sports after Barcelona's 1-0 away win to Sporting Lisbon: "I think the good news is coming soon."

Iniesta is hopeful, and it looks like an agreement could be reached within the next few weeks to see the Spaniard continue his long spell at Barcelona. Juventus are said to have relaxed interest in the midfielder since this revelation, and they will likely look elsewhere. 


After being at the Catalan giants for 15 years, Andres Iniesta is still not surprised by the difficulty of some of the opponents that Barcelona face in the Champions League. After a difficult match against Sporting Lisbon, he said "It's Champions. The matches away from home are always difficult and [this] has been one more sample.

"I think they have great players, from the middle up they attack well, they combine well.We have tried to counter it in the best way and we have done it to a great extent. There are all kinds of phases in the game and also have to know how to do it." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters