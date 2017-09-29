Andres Iniesta Hints at Imminent Contract Renewal as Barcelona Continue Strong Start to Season

Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta has revealed that he will hope to sign an extension on his contract with Barcelona when his current deal runs out at the end of this season.

The Sun report that there was interest shown by Juventus to sign on the Spanish World Cup Winner when his current deal expires. However Iniesta is insistent on staying with the club he has become a legend at, and he seems to not want to go anywhere else for the rest of his career.



LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He told BeIN Sports after Barcelona's 1-0 away win to Sporting Lisbon: "I think the good news is coming soon."

Iniesta is hopeful, and it looks like an agreement could be reached within the next few weeks to see the Spaniard continue his long spell at Barcelona. Juventus are said to have relaxed interest in the midfielder since this revelation, and they will likely look elsewhere.





After being at the Catalan giants for 15 years, Andres Iniesta is still not surprised by the difficulty of some of the opponents that Barcelona face in the Champions League. After a difficult match against Sporting Lisbon, he said "It's Champions. The matches away from home are always difficult and [this] has been one more sample.

"I think they have great players, from the middle up they attack well, they combine well.We have tried to counter it in the best way and we have done it to a great extent. There are all kinds of phases in the game and also have to know how to do it."