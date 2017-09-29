Atletico Madrid Defensive Star Could Miss Leganes La Liga Clash With Hamstring Problem

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis could be sidelined for his side's trip to Leganes on Saturday, after suffering a hamstring injury during Atleti's 2-1 home Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old was able to complete the full 90 minutes against his former club. However, he complained of discomfort in his thigh in the closing minutes.

The Rojiblancos sent the Brazil international for tests on Thursday following the full-back's report, and he was diagnosed with a mild muscle strain, with the likelihood of recovery in a few days.

"Filipe Luis finished the Champions League match against Chelsea with some pain in his hamstring", the statement published on Atletico Madrid's official website stated.

"On Thursday morning, September 28, he underwent some exams in the Fremap Majadahonda Medical clinic to understand the severity of the injury. The medical exam revealed that Filipe suffered an injury in his hamstring."

With the injury relatively minor, Luis could may yet be included in Atleti's squad for the trip to Leganes this weekend.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

However, boss Diego Simeone will be wary of the possibility of further aggravating his regular first-teamer's issue, and he missed two games with the same problem in November last year.