Barcelona's Clash With Las Palmas Runs the Risk of Being Postponed Over Security Fears

FC Barcelona's La Liga match with Las Palmas could be postponed on Sunday, as fears over another terrorist attack in Catalonia grow.

August saw 13 people killed and 130 more injured in Las Ramblas (a promenade in Barcelona, popular amongst tourists) after a van made its way through the busy street; and ever since, security has been ramped up around the city.

With Barca due to continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday afternoon, security will become hugely stretched around Catalonia - with the vote for Catalan independence also due to take place on the same day.

According to the Sun, this, as a result, could well give Lionel Messi and Co a day off; as fears over another terrorist attack continue to grow surrounding the political controversy.

Police have been seen checking drains around the city for hidden bombs, and with thousands expected to take to the streets for both the football and the vote, police are expecting to be overstretched.

Separatist leaders in Catalonia are to open polling stations around the area on Sunday in order for the people to vote for their independence from Spain - despite the Spanish FA branding the poll illegal.

The political strain between the Catalans and the rest of Spain has been ongoing for decades, and the vote on Sunday could prove to be a huge occasion. At the same time, the Blaugrana will be looking to maintain a perfect start to the season, but it is well within the realms of possibility that the game is cancelled over safety fears.

Ernesto Valverde's men sit at the top of La Liga with six wins in six matches, having scored 20 goals and only conceded two.