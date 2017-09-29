Soccer

Former AC Milan & Real Madrid Star Tipped for Shock Manager's Role at League One Club Oldham

an hour ago

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfield legend Clarence Seedorf is one of several candidates currently being considered for the vacant Oldham Athletic manager's position, according to The Mirror

The 41-year-old was pictured alongside Boundary Park chairman Simon Corney whilst taking a tour of the stadium, and was also snapped in a Manchester restaurant alongside the businessman. 

The north west club currently sit second bottom of League One, a position that was not taken to kindly by the club's hierarchy resulting in the dismissal of boss John Sheridan last week. 


Since then a spokesperson for the Latics has confirmed the four-times Champions League winner is being considered for the job, however an agreement is reliant on new investment into the club. 


This will not be the first time Seedorf has been the man at the helm, with his CV featuring two, fairly unsuccessful, managerial tenures since retirement. 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

In 2014, the 87-times capped Holland international spent just four months in charge of former side Inter before his eventual sacking and replacement by Filippo Inzaghi.

Two years later the central-midfielder was chosen as the one to lead Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC to promotion, however failing to do so resulted in the Dutchman's early dismissal - with Sven Goran Eriksson instated as his successor.

However, Seedorf is not the only one in the running for the Oldham job, with former Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs, as well as ex Peterborough United and current Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson, also in contention.

