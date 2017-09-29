Hornets Outcast Hits Out at 'Unbearable' Life at Watford and Pleads for Swift Exit

Brice Dja Djedje has slammed current club Watford for failing to give him a chance to impress as he eyes a return to former side Marseille.

The full-back has endured a torrid time in Hertfordshire over the past 15 months and is desperate to complete a move back to France - hitting out at his employers in an interview with RMC Sport (via the Daily Mail).

Djedje has made just two appearances for Watford since he moved to the UK for £3m in July 2016, and he blasted the Hornets for not making part of their 25-man Premier League squad or for allowing him an opportunity to prove his worth to them.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He remarked: "I hope to leave Watford. I can't bear it any more - it has crossed the line. I've got into a vicious circle, and if I'm not careful a lot can happen to me. I'm at my limit, I try to keep things to myself, but I end up rowing with my father.

"I am patient, but for how much longer? I haven't been given the chance to express myself on the pitch, so how can people judge me?

"It's really complicated. My situation is not straightforward, I'm in difficulties, and it'll soon have been like this for a year and a half. In January, just before the transfer window closed, the sporting director told me I wouldn't be in Watford's Premier League squad."

The 26-year-old arrived at Vicarage Road nursing a slight foot injury that ruled him out of Watford's first seven 2016/17 games but, upon his return to full fitness, could not find a way to break into the starting lineup under ex-manager Walter Mazzarri.

Djedje's two appearances came in Watford's ill-fated FA Cup run and he has not featured for the English top flight side since the 1-0 loss to Millwall on 29th January.

The Ivory Coast right-back, who made 70 appearances for Ligue 1 side Marseille, now wants to return to his adopted homeland to get his career back on track.

