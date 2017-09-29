Soccer

Inter Chairman Hints at Potential January Move for Arsenal Star Ahead of Summer Contract Expiry

33 minutes ago

Inter Milan chairman Erick Thohir has revealed that Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil is a potential January target for the club, although he also admitted that the Nerazzurri have been burned by poor signings in recent winter windows and so care would be required.

Ozil is well into the final year of his current Arsenal contract and is still yet to sign a new one - that's despite the general belief that he would be much more likely to do so than Alexis Sanchez.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 2014 World Cup winner, who was the Gunners' record signing until the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette in north London this summer, could leave as a free agent at the end of the season if he decides against agreeing an extension.

In order to avoid losing a £42.5m investment for nothing, Arsenal could be tempted to sell in January if an appropriate offer is received.

Equally, Ozil will be eligible to open formal talks with foreign suitors as of 1st January when he officially enters the final months of his contract. And, should he choose to, he could sign a pre-contract agreement that would secure a free transfer on 1st July.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"[Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at but the last January signings of [Lukas] Podolski and [Xherdan] Shaqiri proves winter signings can fail to live up to expectations," Thohir is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail as he discussed options this week.

Despite his obvious quality, Ozil has been heavily criticised at Arsenal over the last few seasons, with many fans increasingly frustrated by his apparent disinterest and lack of work rate on the pitch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters