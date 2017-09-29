Inter Chairman Hints at Potential January Move for Arsenal Star Ahead of Summer Contract Expiry

Inter Milan chairman Erick Thohir has revealed that Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil is a potential January target for the club, although he also admitted that the Nerazzurri have been burned by poor signings in recent winter windows and so care would be required.

Ozil is well into the final year of his current Arsenal contract and is still yet to sign a new one - that's despite the general belief that he would be much more likely to do so than Alexis Sanchez.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 2014 World Cup winner, who was the Gunners' record signing until the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette in north London this summer, could leave as a free agent at the end of the season if he decides against agreeing an extension.

In order to avoid losing a £42.5m investment for nothing, Arsenal could be tempted to sell in January if an appropriate offer is received.

Equally, Ozil will be eligible to open formal talks with foreign suitors as of 1st January when he officially enters the final months of his contract. And, should he choose to, he could sign a pre-contract agreement that would secure a free transfer on 1st July.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"[Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at but the last January signings of [Lukas] Podolski and [Xherdan] Shaqiri proves winter signings can fail to live up to expectations," Thohir is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail as he discussed options this week.

Despite his obvious quality, Ozil has been heavily criticised at Arsenal over the last few seasons, with many fans increasingly frustrated by his apparent disinterest and lack of work rate on the pitch.