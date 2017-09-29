Liverpool European Cup Winner Likens Jurgen Klopp to Legendary Former Managers Dalglish & Paisley

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Whelan, winner of six league titles and one European Cup during 13 years with the Reds, has likened current boss Jurgen Klopp to legendary former managers Kenny Dalglish and Bob Paisley for the way he puts the club and its history ahead of himself.

In that sense, Whelan believes Klopp is different to other managers the club has had in the Premier League era - the likes of Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez - because it's all about Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Houllier and Benitez didn't want ex-players anywhere near. Houllier thought we were putting the team under pressure," Whelan told the Irish Examiner this week.

"But Klopp has come back the other way. He's more about the history."

For Whelan, Klopp is thinking about the bigger picture, beyond his own ego and achievements, and what Liverpool means as an institution.

"I think he wants to do it for the football club. It's not for Klopp. Liverpool went through a period of managers, even going back to [Graeme Souness], where it seemed to be all about 'me'," he continued.

"Dalglish and Paisley and these people, it was all about Liverpool Football Club. I think Klopp has gone back to that way of thinking. It's not 'me'. It's all about the people and this football club."

Dalglish and Paisley delivered 19 major honours between them during their spells in charge of Liverpool.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Few expect Klopp to match such achievements, but his task remains guiding the Reds to their first major trophy since 2012.