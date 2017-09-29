Liverpool Unlikely to Be Able to Rush Through Transfer of Midfield Star Ahead of Schedule

Liverpool's chances of moving their capture of Red Bull Leipzig star Naby Keita to January are extremely slim, which contradicts recent reports that the midfielder could be an Anfield player this winter, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds continuously tried to coax the 22-year-old to the north west throughout the summer, however the Bundesliga outfit were not keen on losing their man during the recent transfer window.

Instead a compromise between the two parties was reached, stating that the Guinea international would join the Merseysiders following the completion of this campaign.

But there had been speculation surrounding whether Jurgen Klopp's side could shrink that timeframe, considering Die Roten Bullen's recent form.

Leipzig currently find themselves six points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund after the opening six fixtures in the German top-flight, as well as sitting bottom of their Champions League group following a 2-0 defeat to Besiktas on Tuesday evening.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Reports suggested that if Leipzig fail to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the European elite competition Keita could well accelerate his move away from the Red Bull Arena, rather than holding out for next summer.





However, the Liverpool Echo have quashed that theory, stating there is no such clause currently in place within the agreement and that an earlier move to the Reds is highly unlikely.





But there is nothing stopping Liverpool re-entering negations with Leipzig in January to see if they can speed up the process, something they may find promising considering RB boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's latest comments surrounding the midfielder.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

“Naby was not good today, maybe it would have been better not to have taken him", the 50-year-old stated following the midweek defeat to Besiktas.

"For me, as a coach, it is important to see who I can rely on at such moments, which players stand up and who is ready to fight against what is going on on the field."

Keita's next outing should come when his side travel to FC Koln on Sunday, whilst Liverpool return to Premier League action following their 1-1 draw in Moscow to face Newcastle United.