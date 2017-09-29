Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey Insists He Has No Regrets About Leaving Liverpool Ahead of Sunday Reunion

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has claimed he believes he made the correct choice in leaving Liverpool in search of more game time back in 2013, as he prepares to take on his former side this weekend at St James' Park.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds in 2010 from Charlton Athletic for around £1.8m as a teenager, and went on to make 69 appearances for the Reds under Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers, before being sold to Swansea City.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The six-time England international insisted leaving Merseyside allowed him to secure more game time, with the likes of club legend Steven Gerrard still very much still the main man in midfield during his time at Anfield.





Shelvey racked up 96 appearances in three years for Swansea - with only 11 of those coming as a substitute - before moving to Newcastle in 2015. Even though he enjoyed his time at Liverpool, the midfielder believes he still made the right call.

“It was a good, historic club”, the Romford-born star told NUFC TV, as reported by the Shields Gazette.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“It was good to play for. I had a few managers in my time there. It was not always easy, and obviously being a young lad moving from London to Liverpool it wasn’t that easy to go straight in and play, but I felt like I did well there.

“I had the choice whether to leave or stay. I was at the age where I wanted to play more and more games, and I ended up moving to Swansea from Liverpool.

“It was a massive club, and in hindsight it was a big call to move from Liverpool, but I felt it was the right one at the time. I feel like it paid off, as I ended up playing a lot more games.”

Shelvey may get the chance to prove to his former side what they are now missing, when the two meet in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, whether the 25-year-old will be involved in manager Rafa Benitez's plans from the outset remains to be seen, with the Spaniard recently preferring loanee Mikel Merino in the centre of the par.