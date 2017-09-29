Soccer

Neymar and Edinson Cavani's Terrible 'Feud' Might Finally Be Over After This Instagram Post

2 hours ago

It wasn't a bad night to be a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday night, as the attacking trio of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ran rampant over German giants Bayern Munich in a 3-0 Champions League masterclass.

Recently, many fans have been either gripped or faintly irritated by the unbelievably petty 'feud' between Cavani and Neymar after one of them stopped the other one from taking a penalty, or something. It certainly didn't stop either from notching strikes in Wednesday's victory.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

On the other hand, Neymar did not instantly rush to celebrate with Cavani after his goal. Presumably this means that he would like to see the Uruguayan deported, or maybe killed in front of a firing squad.

Thankfully, Neymar's Instagram post after the match indicates that the pair have settled their supposed differences and the fanboys can all move on (probably to declare their undying love to whichever team is top of La Liga at the moment).

Speaking of moving on, PSG have put themselves into a commanding position at the top of Group B and will surely progress to the knockout stages. A question over their mentality will loom as the tournament proceeds (nobody has forgotten them blowing a 4-0 lead on Barcelona).

For now, the signs are promising that the biggest club in France will take some serious stopping this time around.

