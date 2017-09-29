Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Confirms Christian Benteke Will Miss 6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that striker Christian Benteke will be out of action for a minimum of six weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Eagles' thumping defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Palace are yet to score this season after losing all of their six opening matches of the Premier League campaign, and while goals have been absent so far - they're now going to become even harder to find with Benteke sidelined.

"Unfortunately we have been hit by injuries when we could have done without them." Newly appointed Palace boss Hodgson said ahead of their weekend fixture against Manchester United (via Croydon Advertiser).





"I'm afraid there are a lot of injuries, which is bad news for us. Benteke you know about. His injury is slightly less serious than Mendy’s and will keep him out for six weeks. (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek has a thigh strain that will keep him out. (Wilfried) Zaha, you know about. James Tomkins is sick and he is out.

"Zaha's injury is very similar to the one Christian has picked up. It has taken him six weeks to get back with us and hopefully he will be back with us in the international break, but tomorrow is too early for him, no question."

Alongside Benteke, creative spark Zaha is also missing as well as Loftus-Cheek and Tomkins - making what was already a torrid situation for the Selhurst Park outfit even worse.

Palace are expected to lose all of their opening eight games, with their visit to Old Trafford followed by hosting Chelsea after the international break. Roy Hodgson already has a mammoth task ahead of him in keeping his side in the Premier League ahead of next season, and Benteke's absence does not help.