Spanish Football Expert Guillem Balague Claims Xabi Alonso Could Someday Manage Liverpool

Sky Sports journalist and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has said that he could see Xabi Alonso taking up the managerial reins at Liverpool some time in the future.

The former Spain midfielder played his last season with Bayern Munich, retiring in the summer, and has since announced that he intends to go into management.

Balague, who was answering questions from fans in an online Q&A, gave his take on Alonso's future after he was asked what kind of manager the former player will be, having worked with the likes of Rafa Benitez and Pep Guardiola.

"He wanted to play under Pep because he was already thinking about managing," he replied.





"I can see him at Liverpool, perhaps with [Steven] Gerrard and [Jamie] Carra next to him? He is open to styles, which means he is not one to stick to one philosophy.





"By the way he played you can tell he wants to dominate games, and to do that you must have the ball, recover it early, be very physical and fast. But will he have the players?

"I have the impression he will start with a good team, not too low down, but I haven't spoken to him about that yet. I cannot wait to see him on the bench."

Alonso spent five years at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, winning the Champions League and FA Cup in his first two seasons, before he was transferred to Real Madrid for around £30m. After winning another Champions League with Real, he finished his career with German champions Bayern Munich.

The thought of seeing Alonso in the Anfield dugout, potentially alongside current academy coach and former teammate Steven Gerrard, is enough to get hearts and minds racing among Liverpool fans.