Wayne Rooney Endures Nasty Hand Injury After Europa League Stamp From Apollon Limassol Defender

Wayne Rooney suffered a horrific hand injury during Everton's Europa League encounter with Apollon Limassol on Thursday night. The former Manchester United attacker was on the receiving end of an accidental stamp on his hand from an opponent.

The Toffees eventually drew 2-2 at Goodison Park against their Cypriot opponents, but the opening half quickly became quite a busy one for fan favourite Rooney.

After going a goal down to the away side as a result of a mistake from Ashley Williams in the 13th minute, the 31-year-old equalised for Everton when jumping onto a poorly executed backpass from Hector Yuste - leaving Rooney to fire into an empty net after 21 minutes.

Everton FC v Apollon Limassol - UEFA Europa League Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, less than ten minutes later, Rooney was on the side of the pitch being bandaged up by the club doctor. The former England captain looked to be in pain whilst being treated, and the fourth official even plugged his number into the substitution board before Rooney decided to play on.

England's all-time highest scorer has enjoyed a strong start to his second stint at Goodison Park. Having scored three goals in all competitions this term, he is enjoying much more game time under new boss Ronald Koeman than he has experienced in the last few seasons.

Rooney found himself wrapped in controversy at the start of September due to a drink driving offence that saw him banned from driving for two years. He must also complete 120 hours of community service, and has been fined by Everton for his actions.