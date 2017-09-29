West Ham Defender Reece Oxford Set for Shock Hammers Return Following Second Successive Loan Flop

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is set to return to the Hammers from current loan-post Borussia Monchengladbach after the Bundesliga side agreed to terminate the deal, according to football.london.

The 18-year-old sealed a season-long temporary switch to Germany in the summer, however following an unimpressive spell on the continent it is believed that Die Fohlen are happy for the centre-back to be released back to his parent club.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The highly-thought-of youngster was expected to make a big impression during his time away from the London Stadium, however has been unable to secure any consistent game-time in order to prove himself.

Saying that, Oxford could actually be set to make his first start for Monchengladbach since his summer move this weekend, with Borussia-Park boss Dieter Hecking keen to freshen things up after their 6-1 demolition at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last time out and stating he has been impressed with the defender's recent progress.





"Reece has taken a step forward in the last few weeks", the 53-year-old told the club's official website ahead of their clash with Hannover 96 this weekend.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"He’s a young, talented centre-back and if he gets the chance, he has to make the most of it. It's nice to see the young players chomping at the bit and making their case in training.

"You can see it in Michaël Cuisance too – he’s already made two appearances in the Bundesliga. Julio Villalba has made one short appearance.

"We didn’t plan this at the start of the season because we knew the boys needed more game time to get used to this level of football, but they haven’t been able to prove themselves in competitive matches yet."

Oxford is now set to return to Slaven Bilic's squad in December after the second disappointing loan spell in as many seasons, giving the teenager a chance to play some part in the Hammers' difficult 2017/18 campaign.