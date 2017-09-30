Antonio Conte Hints Alvaro Morata's Injury Isn't Serious After Striker Limps Off in City Defeat

Alvaro Morata left plenty of Chelsea fans worried when he walked off during the first half in the Blues' home fixture against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Spanish striker left the pitch with an injury, pulling up around the 36th minute of the match and letting his manager know that he was unable to continue playing.

Supporters were understandably worried. But speaking after the match, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte revealed that he didn't think the injury was a serious one, and that the forward was simply being cautious as he didn't want to make things worse.

The manager indicated that the player won't be able to play for Spain during the international break, however with quotes after the game from conte claiming that Morata will need to see a doctor.

"The doctor in the next few days has to check his condition but I don't think he can play for the national team," Conte said.

"It is normal when you play three games un only seven days to consider this aspect but we needed to take this risk."

Chelsea were good during periods of the match against the Manchester side, but the visitors claimed a 1-0 win, thanks to a 20-yard strike from former Blues midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian stole the show with a thumping shot that beat compatriot Thibaut Courtois.

The loss leaves Chelsea below Spurs on the Premier League table, but still in a favourable fourth position on the table.