Soccer

Chris Hughton Fuming at FA After Hemed Is Handed 3-Game Ban for 'Accidental' Stamp

2 hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is seething at the FA's decision to hand Tomer Hemed with a three-match ban, according to the Mirror.

The Israeli striker was given a retrospective punishment after the FA adjudged his stamp on Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin last weekend to be deliberate, contrary to the beliefs of Brighton's manager.

"We appealed against the Hemed decision because we genuinely felt - and still do - that there was no intent in what he had done. It’s disappointing," a disgruntled Hughton said. "When something goes against you like that you look at other circumstances and think there’s maybe a little bit of an imbalance. It certainly doesn’t seem right."


Brighton could now be forced to throw on-loan Chelsea star Isaiah Brown in at the deep end ahead of their trip to the Emirates on Sunday, Hughton confirming that the 20-year-old might start through the middle against Arsenal, despite the fact he is yet to play for Brighton since his 24th minute injury on the opening day against Manchester City.

"Izzy is an option for us. He’s a very flexible forward player. We brought him in as a number 10, where he played for Huddersfield last season, but he has versatility in his game."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters