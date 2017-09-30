Chris Hughton Fuming at FA After Hemed Is Handed 3-Game Ban for 'Accidental' Stamp

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is seething at the FA's decision to hand Tomer Hemed with a three-match ban, according to the Mirror.

The Israeli striker was given a retrospective punishment after the FA adjudged his stamp on Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin last weekend to be deliberate, contrary to the beliefs of Brighton's manager.

"We appealed against the Hemed decision because we genuinely felt - and still do - that there was no intent in what he had done. It’s disappointing," a disgruntled Hughton said. "When something goes against you like that you look at other circumstances and think there’s maybe a little bit of an imbalance. It certainly doesn’t seem right."





Brighton could now be forced to throw on-loan Chelsea star Isaiah Brown in at the deep end ahead of their trip to the Emirates on Sunday, Hughton confirming that the 20-year-old might start through the middle against Arsenal, despite the fact he is yet to play for Brighton since his 24th minute injury on the opening day against Manchester City.

"Izzy is an option for us. He’s a very flexible forward player. We brought him in as a number 10, where he played for Huddersfield last season, but he has versatility in his game."