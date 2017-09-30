Ex-Sky Sports Pundit Under Fire for Bizarre Tweet After Sergio Agüero Car Crash

Richard Keys, a former star of Sky Sports, has found himself in hot water once again for a tweet he sent out in relation to Sergio Agüero's recent car crash in Holland.

The 60-year-old implied that the media storm following Agüero's crash would have been far greater if Everton star Wayne Rooney, who has recently been in the headlines for drink driving, was the passenger in the taxi.

The Coventry-born pundit certainly upset a large portion of his following on Friday morning after his tweet, although the meaning behind Keys' tweet appears to have been taken in many different ways.

It has since become clear that Agüero will be out for up to eight weeks after sustaining a broken rib in the car crash. The Argentine striker was in a taxi after attending a concert in Holland when the accident happened, Manchester City confirming on their website that the 29-year-old will miss their trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Sergio Aguero has been assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained a broken rib," the article reads. "He returned to Manchester today and the injury means he will not travel with the squad ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."