FC Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: More VAR Controversy Overshadows Record-Breaking Kagawa

Borussia Dortmund kept their place at the top of the Bundesliga table after securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Augsburg Arena, however, questions over VAR and Dortmund's defensive ability still loomed following the match.

Alfred Finnbogason saw a tame header saved early on before a Shinji Kagawa shot was tipped round the post by Marwin Hitz.

The Japenese international then floated the corner in and after the ball pinballed around the penalty area, Andriy Yarmolenko found the ball at his feet and the Ukranian sent a backheeled effort beyond Augsburg's stranded goalkeeper to give Dortmund an early lead.

The host quickly found a way back into the game, Brazilian winger Caiuby sending a powerful header past Roman Bürki. A simple ball was floated into the box from Philipp Max and the questionable Borussia Dortmund defence were static, allowing Caiuby to easily nod the ball into the back of the net.

Dortmund's Japenese playmaker was once again involved for the visitors, restoring Dortmund's lead with a magnificent chip. The 28-year-old received the ball on the edge of the box and with a first-time finish, Kagawa sent the ball looping over Hitz and into the far corner to become the highest scoring Japenese player in Bundesliga history.

Both sides had sighters at goal in the latter stages of the first half, however, the scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Roman Bürki found himself busy in the opening 13 minutes of the second-half, with FC Augsburg appearing to get a foothold in the game. Michael Gregoritsch was next to test the Swiss goalkeeper but his effort was also kept out.





It took Dortmund 25 minutes before they had their first real opportunity of the second half. Christian Pulisic fired a pinpoint cross onto the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gabonese striker could only direct his effort down the throat of Marwin Hitz.

Step forward VAR. Łukasz Piszczek was left appealing for a penalty when Augsburg cleared a Borussia Dortmund set-piece. However, nothing was given and the hosts went up the other end to win a corner of their own.

Before Augsburg could swing the ball in, the referee halted play to review Piszczek's earlier appeal. He adjudged that there had been a foul on the Polish full-back and the play was brought back for a penalty to Dortmund, despite initial contact taking place outside the area.

A lethargic Aubameyang stepped up to take it but he was left red-faced when his panenka style penalty was saved by the standing Marwin Hitz. Dortmund were able to hold onto their narrow lead and claim all three points despite the immense pressure from Augsburg.