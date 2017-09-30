Jamie Vardy Admits His Goals Will Count for Nothing Unless Leicester Pick Up Points

Jamie Vardy insists that despite finding his shooting boots early on in the season, his goals will count for nothing unless Leicester can start picking up points and climbing the table.

The 30-year-old is in fine form having already netted five goals this campaign despite missing from the penalty spot against Liverpool. Although Vardy has started in fine form, the same can’t be said for his team. Leicester are currently 17th having only recorded one win and conceded 12 goals. Despite the season still in its inception, Vardy is insisting that the game against Bournemouth this weekend is a must win.

Quoted by the Mirror before the game, he said: "It's always good to get goals but the points are the main thing."





Realising that failure to pick up maximum points against Bournemouth could put Leicester in a precarious position, Vardy went on to admit: “We’ve only got four on the board up to now. Bournemouth’s massive for us. If we can get the win it’s a good three points before we get a little break with the internationals."

Leicester’s current plight is understandable when looking at the teams they have already played. Having already faced Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, it is clear to see why Leicester are sitting just above the relegation zone having succumbed to defeat in all of these games.

After the Liverpool game where Vardy missed a penalty, he picked up on the faults on the team as a whole, claiming: "We will watch the Liverpool game back and see where we've gone wrong. As a group, we've just been saying, we can't go into each game needing to score four or five goals to win a game."





The only two teams that have a worse defensive record in the league than Leicester are West Ham and Crystal Palace and they have one thing in common - they’re in the relegation zone.

Vardy is going to need to continue to carry the burden of goal scoring for this Leicester side. Having flirted with relegation last season, Leicester cannot afford for the goals to dry up and in the process, risk losing their Premier League status. Such a problem becomes realistic unless Leicester tighten up their defence and Vardy’s impressive scoring form starts correlating into points on the table.