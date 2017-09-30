Neymar didn't need much time to find the back of the net Saturday.
PSG and Bordeaux were early in their match Saturday when PSG was given a free kick.
Then, Neymar stepped up and delivered an attempt that left the goal keeper stunned.
No headline necessary (📹:@beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/KAforyHXwO— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 30, 2017
When Neymar is scoring on tries like that, there's not much you can do to stop him from scoring.
Especially if he, Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani are gelling like this.
Mbappé ➡️ Neymar ➡️ Cavani pic.twitter.com/bpSY6wZnvc— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 30, 2017
PSG leads Bordeaux 3-1.