PSG and Bordeaux were early in their match Saturday when PSG was given a free kick.

Then, Neymar stepped up and delivered an attempt that left the goal keeper stunned.

When Neymar is scoring on tries like that, there's not much you can do to stop him from scoring.

Especially if he, Kylian Mbappé​ and Edinson Cavani are gelling like this.

Mbappé ➡️ Neymar ➡️ Cavani pic.twitter.com/bpSY6wZnvc — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 30, 2017

PSG leads Bordeaux 3-1.