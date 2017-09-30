Pep Guardiola Backs Sergio Aguero Over Netherlands Trip After Taxi Crash Injuries

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has gone on the defensive after recently coming under fire from a small portion of the Citizens' fan base for allowing Sergio Agüero to travel to Holland in midweek, according to the Mirror.

The Argentine striker was heading to the airport after attending a concert when the taxi he was travelling in crashed, leaving the 29-year-old with a broken rib and facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines. With Manchester City set to face Chelsea in the late kick-off on Saturday, Agüero's injury has come at the worst possible time for the Sky Blues.

"I only knew [about the accident] this morning when I woke up," Guardiola said. "I don't want to know what my players do. If they're fathers, they have a full responsibility on their shoulders on and off the pitch.

"They know what they have to do. I have a private life, a family, there are rules and ways to live between each other and that's all.

"I think they have to be happy. I want the players to be happy. They have to rest mentally and physically and they have to enjoy their lives," he added. "If Sergio decides to go there, that's okay with me. The taxi driver didn't see the curve and the post. Sergio didn't drive.

"I know a player who got injured off a broken glass in the kitchen and cut his finger - he was out two months. There. Life is life."

Manchester City will now travel to west London without their star striker, Agüero having already notched an impressive seven goals across all competitions this season. Gabriel Jesus, who himself has five goals in all competitions, will now have to resume duties as a lone striker after forming a deadly partnership with Agüero in the early stages of this season.