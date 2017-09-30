Premier League: Man City Beats Chelsea; Man United, Spurs Dominate
The Premier League kicked-off with a bang on Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur soundly defeated Huddersfield Town 4-0 at John Smith's Stadium.
After an aggressive start by the hosts, Mauricio Pochettino's men quickly adapted and countered at every opportunity as Huddersfield were left without numbers at the back. Enter Harry Kane, who once again delivered with a fantastic performance as his brace secured three points for the visitors. The English striker now has 12 goals in all competitions in the month of September. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford was in scintillating form and Fellaini grabbed a brace as Manchester United also won 4-0 against Crystal Palace. Romelu Lukaku also scored his 7th goal of the season. West Brom and Watford tied 2-2, playing an entertaining match at the Hawthorns, Stoke defeated Southampton and Diafra Sakho's 90th minute goal secured three points for West Ham.
Elsewhere, Bournemouth and Leicester City fought hard in a scrappy stalemate at Vitality Stadium. The 0-0 result meant the Cherries stay in the bottom three.
The final game of the day saw two giants of the league as Kevin de Bruyne finished off an excellent goal, securing a valuable victory for Manchester City against Antonio Conte's Chelsea.
Read up on all the action below.
Kevin de Bruyne Stunner Seals Man City Win in Title Clash
Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-1 win over fellow title contenders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a stunning strike from Kevin de Bruyne.
Antonio Conte brought Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen into his back three alongside club captain Gary Cahill, while regular centre back Cesar Azpilicueta moved to wing back, as the home side looked to stifle the creativity that had seen City score 21 times in six league outings.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus led the line for the visitors in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero, and Fabian Delph switched to wing back as makeshift cover for Benjamin Mendy, who is a long term absentee with ACL damage.
The best chance of a relatively quiet first half came minutes before the break when Fernandinho powered a bullet header towards Chelsea's goal from a Kevin De Bruyne corner. However, Belgium number one Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to keep the score 0-0 at half-time.
The big news of the first half however came on 35 minutes, when Chelsea star striker Alvaro Morata limped off with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Willian.
Manchester City looked in a class above the home side for the majority of the encounter and the Citizens' got the lead they deserved in the 67th minute.
Kevin De Bruyne played a pass into Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box, the Brazilian forward then flicked the ball back into the path of the Belgian playmaker, who unleashed an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.
This was the second time this week De Bruyne had scored a long range strike, following his Champions League effort against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening.
Despite Chelsea being 1-0 down, it was the visitors who pushed hardest for the next goal of the game and the Citizens were unlucky not to double their lead when Rudiger made a superb block off the line from a Gabriel Jesus shot.
Pep Guardiola will be delighted with the dominant display his team showed against one of their title rivals, while Antonio Conte may feel he got his tactics a little wrong - particularly after Morata's injury - as his side failed to get a foothold in the game against the high pressing from City.
Fellaini Impresses With Double as Man United Demolish Palace
Saturday afternoon saw Manchester United thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford, keeping their unbeaten start to the season intact while deepening the Eagles' misery.
The visitors started off the game playing deep in their own half hoping to keep a tight game against the Red Devils.
However, United showed their strengths early on in the game - Juan Mata firing home in just the third minute to smash any Palace resistance before it could even begin to form. A low cross from the in-form Marcus Rashford found the Spaniard, who sent the ball into the back of the net with aplomb.
The early goal gave the home players and fans alike a massive boost - such as they needed it, with confidence surging through the side after a brilliant start to the season - and it wasn't long before they were hammering on the Palace door again.
United maintained a strong press throughout the first half as both full-backs Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia zipped forward on the counter time and again, with Marouane Fellaini in support. Palace were still playing in deep in their half until they started to push with attempts from Yohan Cabaye and makeshift forward Bakary Sako.
The Eagles' pressing had no effect on the Red Devils however, and Fellaini got a foot to a ball in the box to make it 2-0 to the hosts in the 35th minute.
United led the first half of the match with 68% possession on the ball, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan doing his best to further the Red Devils' lead with a couple of attempts on goal but failed to convert his chances.
It didn't take long after the break for Jose Mourinho's men to extend their advantage even further to put the game to bed - Fellaini getting his second of the game when he headed in a Marcus Rashford free-kick in the 49th minute.
The next 30 minutes of the match was a battle of chances between United's Mkhitaryan and Palace's Sako - with both players so close to converting chances multiple times, but just failing to find the back of the net.
United's lead goalscorer Lukaku looked like he was having an off day. Although looking strong on the ball going forward, the big Belgian missed a couple of chances throughout the match, giving way for other players to score.
It wasn't until the 86th minute that Lukaku managed to finally score a goal, sealing the match for United at 4-0.
The match leaves Palace on an unbeaten run of eight straight games in the league stretching back to last season, with the south London side failing to score in the top flight all season.
Spurs Trounce Huddersfield in Devastating Display of Attacking Force
Tottenham Hotspur punished an uncharacteristically defensively sloppy Huddersfield Town side this afternoon, thrashing them 4-0 in the Premier League at the John Smith's Stadium. The hosts looked unstoppable for much of the game, maintaining their 100% record on the road in all competitions this season.
The away side overcame some early jitters in front of a rampant Terriers support, with talismanic striker Harry Kane scoring a fine effort with a surging breakaway and cool finish. Spurs doubled their lead in the 16th minute, as Ben Davies clipped a superb finish into the bottom corner following a defensive clanger from Chris Lowe.
Harry Kane then doubled his tally for the day, slamming home a sumptuous, left-footed strike into top corner of the Terrier's now ravaged net. Chris Schindler scored an own-goal in the dying minutes of the game, deflecting Moussa Sissoko's shot beyond his own keeper and putting the icing on the cake for Spurs in a comprehensive victory over David Wagner's side.
Spurs took the game to the hosts from the first whistle, with star striker Harry Kane causing havoc in the opposition penalty area before seeing his firmly struck, pivoting shot blocked for a corner. The visitor's keeper was then tested by the home side, as Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith drew a smart stop from Hugo Lloris with a fine effort from distance.
The Terriers had their tails up, as they pressed Pochettino's side into making a number of passing errors. However, their bright spell was soon undone by Spurs, with star striker Harry Kane seizing upon a defensive error by defender Chris Lowe, before hurtling towards fifty yards towards the Huddersfield goal and cooly stroking home the finish passed Jonas Lössl.
In the 16th minute, Spurs doubled their lead, Delle Ali and Kane linking up well before Lowe again let his side again by inadvertently passing the ball to Ben Davies, allowing the left-back to race into the box and finished as emphatically as a centre-forward.
The hosts' day went from bad to worse in the 24th minute, with Kane furthering the talk of his world class status, picking up the ball on the edge of the area and bending a delicious left-footed shot beyond Lössl. Spurs were running riot, with the home fans reduced from roaring passion to whimpering despair after a clinical first-half from the visitors.
Spurs continued their assault on the Huddersfield defence in the second half, and Kane almost immediately claimed his hat-trick, after somehow failing to get on the end of what would surely have been a tap-in from Christian Eriksen's devilish corner.
The hosts improved dramatically in their defensive duties in the second half, stifling Spurs with the kind of dogged defending that had characterised their early start to the Premier League campaign. Dele Alli then continued his controversial week, being booked for diving after attempting to draw a foul from Lössl in a one-on-one position.
The game began to become disjointed, with the hosts unable to produce the creativity needed to unlock the Spurs defence, while the away side seemed happy to rest on their laurels after doing all the hard work in the first half. Terriers forward Elias Kachunga almost got on the end of a Scott Malone cross in th 71st minute, but couldn't leap high enough to divert the ball home
In the dying moments of the game, Sissoko bundled a close-range shot onto Schindler, who was unfortunate to deflect the goal into his own net to heap further misery onto a woeful afternoon for his club . Pochettino's side ran out deserved winners, sitting in third place in the league before the 3pm kick-offs began.
Swansea Left Sickened as Late Sakho Strike Hands West Ham Victory
Diafra Sakho broke Swansea City hearts with a late winner to hand West Ham a perhaps unwarranted 1-0 victory.
Paul Clement's charges had seemed on course to prevent the home side from scoring for the first time in 32 encounters but the Senegal striker's 90th-minute strike ensured all three points stayed in west London.
The defeat for the Swans means the south Welsh club conceded for the first time on the road this term and still only boast one Premier League victory in 2017/18.
Michail Antonio, a surprise inclusion after he trudged off last Saturday with a groin strain, drew a fine stop from Lukasz Fabianski with a bouncing volley from Aaron Cresswell's teasing centre.
Good link-up play between the Hammers' front two then saw Andy Carroll force Fabianski into a routine save, while Joe Hart's leaping save denied Wilfried Bony's fierce effort finding the back of the net.
Pablo Zabaleta's timely block prevented Tom Carroll firing goalward after a flowing Swansea move - the away side's diamond formation completely dominating the midfield areas with West Ham struggling to assert themselves.
Andre Ayew's flicked header was comfortably held by Fabianski as the home outfit tried to impact proceedings, and the watching crowd were relieved to hear the half-time whistle after a low-key first 45.
Carroll continued to cut a despairing figure as yet another West Ham free kick wasn't whipped into his towering frame soon after the restart, but the striker only had himself to blame as he agonisingly failed to connect with Antonio's super ball from the right wing.
Fabianski bravely challenged Carroll for a high ball pumped into the box and came off worse in the resulting collision as both clubs threw on playmakers Manuel Lanzini and Roque Mesa in a bid to inject some creativity onto the pitch.
Martin Olsson was inches away from infuriating the West Ham faithful further as the full-back's right foot shot just curled the wrong side of the post before Carroll squandered the best chance of the game.
Arthur Masuaku's low cross was sidefooted goalwards by the forward, but his effort cannoned back off the angle of post and crossbar five minutes from time.
And, just shy of the 90th minute mark, West Ham snatched the win. Masuaku drove down the left flank, arced a low centre across the face of goal and Sakho slammed home at the back stick to the relief of their home crowd.
Peter Crouch the Hero as Stoke City End 3-Game Losing Streak
Stoke City ended their three game losing streak in all competitions against Southampton after Peter Crouch tapped home the winner in the dying stages of the match, following Maya Yoshida's exquisite volley which levelled the scores for the visitors mid-way through the second-half.
A powerful headed goal from Mame Biram Diouf opened the scoring at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, but their victory could have been a lot more straightforward had Saido Berahino not missed his penalty after being brought down in the box.
Despite coming into the game on the back of three straight defeats, Stoke started positively as they penned Southampton in their own half for much of the opening 10 minutes, as the visitors lack of movement up-field offered no outlet to relieve the pressure.
The Potters looked to target the returning Virgil van Dijk in the hope of capitalising on any mistake arising from a lack of first team football, but the Dutch defender stood up to the test with little concern early-on.
Despite the Saints managing to grapple back possession and control of proceedings, it was Stoke who forced the first save of the match through Xherdan Shaqiri whose powerful shot off his favoured left-boot had to be palmed away by Fraser Forster.
However, Stoke's start was as quick as their retreat as they allowed the Saints to gain the ascendancy, with both Nathan Redmond and Shane Long coming close to breaking the deadlock after being on the receiving end of two brilliant through balls - with only their finishing letting the pair down.
Although having been warned, Mark Hughes's side continued to sit back allowing Southampton to push forward with only their final delivery ensuring the home side got off lightly, which opened the door for the Potters to take advantage of on the counter - to which they duly obliged moments before the break.
A corner which resulted from excellent build-up play led to the first goal of the match as sloppy defending allowed an unmarked Mame Biram Diouf to power the ball into the back of the net, as his thumping header left Forster with no chance of saving it.
A goal against play had Southampton frazzled as only moments later a dangling leg from van Dijk brought Berahino down in the box, a clear penalty which was then poorly taken by the English striker as the Saints stopper parried the ball away with ease - a clear chance to double the lead squandered as Berahino's long wait for a Stoke goal continued.
A tame opening to the second-half was filled by a plethora of yellow cards handed out to visibly frustrated Southampton players as their early peppering of the goal only resulted in crosses launched towards Long, who was unable to reach the ball at the right height to cause Jack Butland any kind of trouble.
As the Saints dominated possession in the middle of the park, Stoke sat back comfortably as a lack of goal mouth pressure failed to cause any immediate concern for the Potters defence.
However, just as proceedings looked comfortable for Stoke the Saints levelled the scores through an unlikely source, as Maya Yoshida's superb volley from the penalty area was smashed into the back of the net - making Butland nothing but a helpless bystander.
With the game now entering the final 10 minutes, Southampton appeared to be the more likely to take the lead such was their dominance with the ball, but Stoke substitute Crouch had other ideas as a goal mouth scramble saw the ball land at the strikers feet, with only a simple tap in required.
The home fans were sent into momentary delirium before the Saints quickly restarted the game and piled the pressure on the Potters back-line, ensuring hearts were in the mouth as another equaliser looked to be on the cards as the game came to a scrappy end.
The three points will come as a major relief to Mark Hughes as his side enter the international break with their first league win in four attempts. Whilst Southampton will be left to rue a host of missed opportunities, as their inability to finish chances has led to back-to-back league defeats.
A trip to clinical Manchester City now awaits Stoke City, whilst Mauricio Pellegrino's side will host Newcastle after the break.
Bournemouth Denied by Resilient Leicester City and Controversial Refereeing
Both Bournemouth and Leicester came into the game having both won just one game all season, both coincidentally against Brighton. With both teams desperately needing a win, the tempo of the game provided a quintessentially cagey Premier League clash.
The home side started as they meant to go on, with veteran striker Jermaine Defoe toe-poking his effort against the bar after just three minutes, which was followed by what seemed to be a clear handball by Leicester's Danny Simpson - only for shouts for a penalty to be unfairly dismissed by referee Graham Scott.
Bournemouth continued to dominate throughout the half, with Pugh missing a golden chance after a superb half-volley through ball by Stanislas, followed five minutes later by a mistimed effort by Josh King after Pugh pulled it back on the edge of the box, only for the striker to miscue his attempt.
Leicester looked passive throughout the first half, with the home side winning every challenge and dominating possession despite not registering a goal. The final chance of the half came when Pugh missed the opportunity to put his side ahead after blazing hit shot over the bar from 10 yards. Despite the Cherries' impressive attitude and the tempo they brought to the first half, the end product in the final third was lacking.
Although Leicester started the second half better than the first, the story of the game remained very much the same. Bournemouth's constant pressure continued, and they were unlucky once again not to receive a penalty after Maguire clearly manhandled Defoe in the box ten minutes into the half.
Chances were few and far between for the Foxes, but Okazaki ended up having the best chance of the game when the ball ricocheted kindly to the Japanese striker, only for him to side foot his shot wide in what could've been a surprise goal, completely against the run of play.
For all the Cherries constant pressure, they couldn't break down the resilient Leicester defence, with Maguire and Morgan having a superb game against a relentless Bournemouth attack. A point for both sides isn't a bad result, but the home side will feel hard done by considering they should've had at least two penalties, and ultimately come away with nothing to show for all their attacking prowess shown throughout the game.
Leicester leave the south coast still in a precarious position, as are Bournemouth with both side's slow starts to the season continuing. The away side would've seen this as a potential three point game after a difficult schedule early in the season having played Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and United already.
Last-Gasp Richarlison Goal Earns Watford Valuable Point
West Brom entered the fixture winless in their last four after a strong start to the season, but would be hoping to pick up the points against a club that would likely be competing with them for league position come May.
Watford had an outstanding away record moving into the clash, and would be sixth when the first whistle blew. Victories over Bournemouth, Southampton and Swansea on the road had raised their confidence.
Jonny Evans was started at centre back for the Baggies in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jay Rodriguez used as an attacking midfielder behind Salomon Rondon. Watford were unchanged from their 2-1 win in Wales except for the replacement of Andre Gray with Troy Deeney.
Watford began the match positively, keeping possession well without creating much of note. The Baggies were promising on the break though, and Matt Phillips was unlucky not to be joined by attacking numbers on the edge of the Hornet's 18-yard box.
GOAL West Brom 1-0 Watford (18 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2017
Rondon hands the hosts a lead as he muscles into the area and strokes it home #WBAWAT
Moments later, however, and the home side had taken the lead. Watford's back four have impressive physicality, but Christian Kabasele was too easily shrugged off the ball when Salomon Rondon outcompeted him off a long ball. He then worked a shot in off a close angle.
A shell-shocked Watford found themselves two down just three minutes later, this time off a corner as Jonny Evans powered home with Ahmed Hegazi also arriving. The Egyptian then missed a header of his own after Heurelho Gomes flapped and missed.
Watford settled down a little and began to pass with more incision. A one-two between Richardson and Deeney allowed the former to cross for Andre Carrillo, but the header rose over the bar practically from an open goal.
Never mind, for the goalscoring action continued and this time it was the visitors who bagged. Abdoulaye Doucoure took the credits as he was supplied by Richardson down the left. Doucoure then drove towards goal and fired home, via a touch from Jonny Evans, into the bottom corner.
3 - Abdoulaye Doucouré has scored 3 goals in his last 7 league games, as many as in his previous 57. Hot. pic.twitter.com/IVR13vNAgf— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 30, 2017
The Baggies rode their lead into the second half, which started as slowly as the first. Ten minutes in, an Etienne Capoue strike from twenty-five yards was goal bound had it not deflected off the evergreen Gareth Barry.
The Hornets brought Roberto Pereyra on for Capoue as they aimed for attacking creativity to level the scores, while West Brom replaced Chris Brunt with Jake Livermore.
A Ben Foster gaffe allowed his former club an opportunity from a corner, and they might have taken it as Kabasele missed a diving header - and the chance to leave the keeper red-faced. The pressure continued to build as Richarlison headed wide moments later.
The introduction of Andre Gray for Carrillo showed Marco Silva's determination to salvage an equaliser with two strikers on the pitch. It was not helpful for the away side when Richarlison collapsed holding his back and recovered only a couple of minutes later.
GOAL West Brom 2-2 Watford (90+5 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2017
Drama at the end! Richarlison gets up well to head home beyond Ben Foster #WBAWAT
The minutes ticked by though, and soon Watford had only stoppage time to save themselves a point. Nail-biting moments awaited for West Brom as the Hornets applied late pressure - and in an incredible twist at the death, they equalised through a Richarlison header!
A late cross was swung into the area with most of the Watford side piling in for it, and Richarlison was the one to leave the net bulging. Marco Silva might still have felt, when the final whistle blew after the kick-off, that they ought to have taken all three points despite the excellent comeback.