Sean Dyche Hails 'Good Person' Michael Keane as Pair Prepare to Face Off After Summer Transfer

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been full of praise for former Clarets defender Michael Keane ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The former Manchester United youth star opted to swap Burnley for Everton over the summer in a £25m deal, ending a three-year spell at Turf Moor. Keane was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season and not only has he been rewarded with a big money move to Merseyside, but the 24-year-old is also now a fully-fledged England international.

"He’s a good person, I like him a lot, he’ll continue to be a good player and continue to improve," Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph. "I’ll say hello before the game, hopefully see him after.





"I’ve spoken recently of the journey of a player behind winning. I’m only judged by results and winning. But myself and my staff, we like to think we can rub off on players and add to their improvement."





The Burnley manager also spoke about his work with youth players in previous jobs, claiming that his work with Keane is just the highest-profile case. Dyche said: "As a youth team coach at Watford I was looking what I could give to the players, reflecting on my own career and the good, the bad and the ugly of it and helping them in their futures.

"It’s a big way we work here, we believe in development, the better the players get the better chance I have of being successful. And I tell them that, so it’s in our interests to work with the players.





"I enjoy seeing the players work for us and bring success to us, some have moved on but you keep an eye out to see that hopefully they’re still improving because you’ve played your part in that as have the staff."