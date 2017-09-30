Slaven Bilic Backs West Ham Side to Bounce Back Strong as Players Return From Injury

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has been under increasing pressure after securing just one league victory so far this season, but he has issued a statement of intent to his opposition after claiming he now possesses the attacking threat necessary to inflict damage on any back-line.

The Hammers - currently in the drop zone - have been unable to call upon their attacking brigade with much consistency this term, but with Manuel Lanzini now returning from injury and Michail Antonio, Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew all available Bilic is increasingly hopeful that his fortunes are about to change.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Bilic said, via the Mirror: “With Manuel back we have all our attacking options and that wasn’t the case a few weeks ago. We have the players that we wanted in our team.





“Other teams should now be afraid of us and worrying about how to stop us - they should be thinking how they are going to cope with our awesome front players.

Averaging a goal a game, the Hammers are now set to face a Swansea City side who have yet to concede away from home this season and as such Bilic is aware that his side cannot focus solely on attack as the Swans will make them pay.

He added: “I told the players who play there - don’t leave a hole and make us into two teams, you have to do a job at the back as well.

If the pressure at the London Stadium wasn't high enough, Bilic is aware that anything but a win before the international break will only serve to add further stress to his already full plate.

He said: “Sometimes you go into these games before an international break cautiously, thinking ‘don’t lose this.' We want to win this game because it won’t be a very pleasant couple of weeks otherwise.”