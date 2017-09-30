Tony Pulis Hopeful Penalty Disaster Against Arsenal Will Bring End to Spot-Kick Drought

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is hopeful that the penalty disaster against Arsenal on Monday night will make referees more aware of the Baggies alarming drought of going 39 straight Premier League fixtures without being awarded a spot-kick.

The most recent of which had many in disbelief as referee Bobby Madley failed to award a penalty to the Baggies after Jay Rodriguez had his feet taken out from under him by Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League Michael Steele/GettyImages

Madley instead offered to play advantage as Rodriguez returned to his feet and then struck the post, with a follow up shot by his teammate also failing to hit the back of the net, a moment of disbelief for Pulis who claims no advantage was present and as such a penalty should have been awarded.

“It is 39 games now. Everybody in the ground thought it was a penalty, it was a poor decision," Pulis said via the Mirror.

“If you play advantage my understanding of the rule is you have to bring it back if there is no advantage gained. The argument is did he initially think it was a penalty and if Jay had stayed down would he have given it? That was the big talking point for me.

“Then we thought the incident should have been brought back and we should have got a penalty.





He added: “I was disappointed the other night. I think the referee has had a bad day. But we have had a few days and I have cooled down.It is not the first time we haven’t got what we think we deserve."

With the Baggies last league penalty awarded in September 2016 and Pulis's struggling to score so far this season, the club could be buoyed by the fact the Michael Oliver is overseeing proceedings against Watford on Saturday as he previously awarded the club two penalties in April of last year.