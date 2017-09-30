Tony Pulis Names Watford Striker as Top Target for January With West Brom 'Desperate' for Number 9

Watford striker Troy Deeney could leave the club midway through his eighth season at Vicarage Road, with West Brom manager Tony Pulis "desperate to bring a No.9 in", according to the Express & Star.

The 29-year-old striker has found himself out of favour with the Hornets under new manager Marco Silva. The Portuguese boss, who was in charge of Hull City last season, favours a fast-flowing style of football, something that he doesn't feel he can achieve with Deeney leading the line.

Andre Gray (£18m) and Richarlison (£11m) were signed over the summer to add more fluidity in the Watford attack, while the likes of Will Hughes (£8m) and André Carrillo (loan) furthered Silva's philosophy from the centre of midfield and on the wing respectively, leaving Deeney surplus to requirements.

Speaking ahead of West Brom's hosting of Watford in the Premier League, Baggies boss Pulis said: "The first couple of years in the Premier League [Deeney] did exceptionally well for Watford.

"He’s a Watford player so it’s difficult for me to talk - especially playing them - too much about. But yes, I’ve been an admirer from a distance."

Pulis also went on to talk about West Brom's desire to sign a new striker and that if someone comes on the market who will improve their squad, the club won't hesitate to move.

"We were desperate to bring a No.9 in and that’s the position that we never managed to fill," he said. "Having said that, we are confident we will score goals if we keep creating chances. "But there might be someone else out there that we think is better than we’ve got now and we’ll move on that."