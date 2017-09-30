Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Huddersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Tottenham Hotpsur travel to John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to face Huddersfield Town in a Premier League fixture.

Tottenham are coming off a dominating Champions League victory against Apoel Nicosia behind a Harry Kane hat trick. Mauricio Pochettino's side sit in fourth place on the Premier League table but will be without Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama due to injury. Christian Eriksen, however, is expected to start after missing the Champions League match with a stomach bug. 

Huddersfield Town enter Saturday in eighth place in the Premier League after a 0-0 draw against Burnley FC last week. Striker Steve Mounie will likely return to the team against Tottenham after a heel injury kept him out of the last two games. Jon Stankovic, Kasey Palmer and Danny Williams, however, are ruled out for Saturday's match.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

