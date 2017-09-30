Tottenham Leading Chase to Land Disgruntled Everton Starlet Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in prising Everton starlet Ademola Lookman away from Goodison Park, according to the Daily Mirror.

Not content with wanting to entice contract rebel Ross Barkley to the capital, Spurs also allegedly intend to snap up the 19-year-old if he continues to find opportunities in Merseyside hard to come by.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Lookman has had to be extremely patient in waiting for first-team chances under Toffees manager Ronald Koeman this term, with the Dutchman seemingly reluctant to utilise any of the natural wing options available to him so far this term.

Lookman has started just two matches all season - the Europa League two-legged qualifier against Hajduk Split - but has had to play second fiddle to the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and even new recruit Nikola Vlasic in Everton's ranks.

The forward enjoyed a superb start to his Blues career with a dream goal on his debut in the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City in January, but has steadily found himself out of favour under Koeman as Everton continue to struggle for form.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has a dab hand at eeking out the huge potential in his promising stars in north London, and seems to want to do likewise to Lookman if he can bring the England Under-20 World Cup winner back down south.

Lookman, who joined Everton in an £11m deal from Charlton at the turn of the year, is also said to be interesting Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.

The Premier League duo apparently wanted to land Lookman on a season-long loan, but Everton rebuffed their advances as they revealed that the ex-Addicks starlet was part of Koeman's plans.

So far that has not materialised, and Lookman will hope to get more regular minutes in the senior side in the very near future - particularly with the Toffees needing pace, width and a spark in their team at the present time.

