Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Teases Spurs Talisman Harry Kane as North London Clubs Size Up Meeting

90Min
October 01, 2017

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has jokingly said Tottenham forward Harry Kane should leave Spurs before the two teams meet in November for the North London derby.

Despite a dry spell in August which is evidently normal following his failure in the last few years to score in that month, he has had no problem in September finding the net. He scored 13 goals in all competitions last month leaving him only behind Lionel Messi in goals scored this calendar year. 

Arsenal v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whilst on Match of the Day analysing the game which saw Tottenham win convincingly at Huddersfield 4-0, he said: "I think he should leave before the north London derby!”


With comments like this, he looks to be worried for his former side with Kane currently unstoppable at the moment and with it being only early on in the season, the best is yet to come.

Tottenham next play Bournemouth at 'home' after the international break. 

