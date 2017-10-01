Arsenal Look to Rival Barcelona in Race for Young RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig as well as Timo Werner have been making heads turn these past couple of years due to their breakthrough into the Bundesliga.

Leipzig surprised all with their second place finish last season whilst the 21-year-old Germany forward has impressed with his form.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona's technical secretary, Robert Fernandez, has been keeping a close eye on Werner as he wants to bring the Mannschaft striker to the Camp Nou.

A target of the Blaugrana since starting his career at Stuttgart, Werner has only continued to impress multiple suitors including Barcelona, Real Madrid and rivals Bayern Munich.

Fernandez kept Werner and Ajax's Kasper Dolberg at the top of his list for new reinforcements, but now the young German seems to be the priority signing on the list after an impressive 21 goals last season in the Bundesliga.

El Classico rivals Real Madrid are also looking to bring in Werner in order to replace Alvaro Morata after his departure to Chelsea.

Bayern on the other hand, are looking for a secondary striker in order to give Robert Lewandowski a break from time to time as well as strengthen their attack.

Fernandez has also kept Werner's team mates on his list of transfers including midfielder Naby Keita and young centre half Dayot Upamecano.

Keita has already signed a contract which will see him play for Liverpool next summer and Fernandez is in need of a midfielder to provide support for Luis Suarez up front.