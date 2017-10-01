After reports that Barcelona's league game against Las Palmas had been suspended, the club have now confirmed that the game will be played behind closed doors.

The events earlier in the day in the Catalan capital led to Barcelona attempting to ensure that the game, which was scheduled for a 3.15pm kick-off, was not played.

But the Blaugrana were faced with the prospect of having to forfeit the match, which would have meant an automatic 3-0 defeat.

There was, however, a third option, with both clubs now having agreed to play behind closed doors.

Barcelona were reportedly concerned that the game would not be safe, such is the tension in the city after clashes between protesters and police over the vote for Catalan independence, deemed illegal by the central government in Madrid.

A statement from Barcelona read: "FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression.

"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."

Sunday morning's events have seen extra police drafted in from around the country after rubber bullets were fired at protesters in Barcelona to prevent them from voting.