Barcelona Send Scout to Watch Highly-Rated Schalke Star as They Continue to Keep Tabs on Him

Barcelona apparently sent one of their scouts to watch Schalke star Leon Goretzka against Bayer Leverkusen.

The full German international is supposedly being coveted by some of the world's top clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, after emerging as one of football's best young prospects.

The 22-year-old has developed into an exciting, all-action midfielder player, and caught attention over the summer for his showing at the Confederations Cup.

One club that are keen to monitor Goretzka are Barca, and according to transfer markt, the Catalans sent their chief scout Ariedo Braida to watch his recent performance against Leverkusen.

He reported back to the club that 'Goretzka is undoubtedly a very good player. But Barcelona is still too early' though, meaning the club could allow some time to pass before acting upon their interest.

That would be a risky strategy given his position and status as a rough diamond - any club could come in with a big money offer either in January or in the summer.

The player, who has also been watched by sporting director Robert Fernandez, is supposedly free to talk to other clubs in January, and other reports have claimed that Bayern Munich want to take him for free next summer.